Charges dismissed in alleged rape case due to death of defendant

Rigby

0  Updated at 2:34 pm, January 13th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Kevin Delynn Staggs | Bonneville County Sheriffs Office

IDAHO FALLS — Charges have been dismissed against a Rigby man after he died Monday.

Bonneville County Prosecutor John Dewey confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com the case against Kevin Staggs, 56, will not be pursued after he unexpectedly passed away.

Staggs had been charged with felony rape when the victim is asleep or unconscious and incapable of resisting. Police reports show he was accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated victim. He was arrested on Jan. 3 and later released to pre-trial services. His preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Jan. 18.

On Monday, around 5 p.m. police responded to Staggs’ Rigby home along with paramedics.

Officials have not released a cause of death.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

