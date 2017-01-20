Charges filed against one person detained after Wednesday’s stabbing

Updated at 8:05 am, January 20th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Authorities say one man has been charged in relation to a stabbing on Wednesday.

Jorge Anaya, 31, was charged with felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Pocatello Police news release.

Police say Anaya is one of the two suspects involved in the stabbing incident, which was reported Wednesday on Janet Street.

Anaya was charged late Thursday afternoon.

The case is still under investigation regarding the second suspect. Police say at this time, no further information is being released regarding the investigation.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, who had multiple stab wounds, was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance. Detectives later arrived to processes the crime scene on Janet Street.

Pocatello police have not released the name of the victim, however, KPVI identifies the man as 38-year-old Eddley Poston.

Police took two subjects at the scene into custody. Both are held in the Bannock County Jail on unrelated warrants.

Anaya is scheduled to appear in court Friday.