Chubbuck businessman faces new prostitution-related charges

Updated at 12:09 pm, January 5th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

CHUBBUCK — A local businessman has once again been arrested on prostitution-related charges.

Chubbuck police say as a result of a prostitution investigation conducted with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello police and Idaho State Police, Theron Radford, 43, of Pocatello and Misty Barrett, 40, of Blackfoot, were both arrested and charged with one count of felony procurement of prostitution, and accepting earnings from prostitution.

Radford is currently awaiting trial on previous felony charges of procurement of prostitution, and accepting earnings from prostitution stemming from an investigation with the Chubbuck police and the Idaho Department of Treasury.

Both agencies served search warrants at Radford’s Chubbuck home and at one of his businesses in May 2015.

Court records show text messages and witness statements led police to uncover the prostitution ring. Radford was arraigned on those charges on Aug. 5 and was released on his own recognizance.

Radford had a preliminary hearing in late November and Sixth District Judge Steven Thomsen found enough evidence to indicate a crime was committed and Radford likely committed those crimes. Radford was then bound over to district court.

On Jan. 3 Radford and Barrett were arrested in Chubbuck during the evening hours and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

According to a Chubbuck police news release, the investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available.

Both are held without bond and will make their first court appearance Thursday in magistrate court. If convicted, both face a sentence to up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000.