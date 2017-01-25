Chubbuck police to hold class for young drivers

Updated at 2:40 pm, January 25th, 2017 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

CHUBBUCK – Young drivers are involved in fatal crashes at more than twice the rate of all other motorists and the first year for a newly licensed teenage driver is the most dangerous with more than one in five being involved in accidents, according to national statistics.

The Chubbuck Police Department is hosting Alive At 25, a defensive driving course aimed at reducing those numbers.

Cpl. Brandon Schiffman said the next class is set for Saturday at Chubbuck City Hall, and the course is free to all newly licensed drivers and the public, but registration is required and seating is limited. The class starts at noon and wraps up at about 4:30 pm.

Registration and additional information about the program is available online here.

Schiffman said the course is part of the National Law Enforcement Curriculum. The classes address distracted driving, impaired driving due to road conditions, driving under the influence, peer pressure while driving and the consequences of risk-taking behavior.

Chubbuck police plan to host the classes each month, and Schiffman said all new drivers can benefit from the course.

An Alive at 25 event will also be held at Madison Junior High School on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Each year about 6,000 teens are killed in vehicular accidents; more than 3,800 are drivers aged 15 to 20, and vehicle crashes remain the No. 1 cause of death for individuals age 16 to 24, according to Alive at 25.