City of Idaho Falls Lifts Snow Removal Parking Restrictions

Updated at 8:42 am, January 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls has completed the majority of snow removal activities associated with the recent winter weather event. As a result, the parking restrictions have been lifted.

Crews will continue with previously scheduled clean-up activities, including addressing cul-de-sacs, problem areas and berms in the middle of priority streets.

The Public Works Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank residents and the traveling public for their cooperation during this process.