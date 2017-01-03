Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Convicted felon found with handgun and psilocybin mushrooms after fighting police

Local

0  Updated at 4:29 pm, January 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Tyra D. Castillo
Tyra D. Castillo | Bonneville County Sheriffs Office

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities discovered drugs and a handgun on a woman who attempted to flee following an early morning traffic stop on Monday.

Tyra D. Castillo, 39, was arrested for multiple felony crimes, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release.

Police reports show officers observed a Chevrolet Tahoe with stolen license plates pull into the Winco parking lot around 12:08 a.m. Officers stopped and spoke with Castillo, who was driving the vehicle. She then started fighting with police, and attempted to flee on foot. Officers stunned Castillo with a Taser.

Castillo was found in possession of a Beretta 9mm handgun, psilocybin mushrooms, a scale and syringes.

The Idaho Falls woman was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

The passenger, 27‐year‐old Taisha A. Thompson of Bonneville County, was also arrested for an Idaho Falls and Bonneville County warrant.

Castillo is held on a $25,000 bond.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions

28 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local woman arrested for grand theft after allegedly pawning stolen guns

2 Jan 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week: Izzy

2 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Body of missing snowboarder found buried in snow near Grand Targhee

29 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Tyra D. Castillo drunk arrest madison-county-sheriff-crash-1-3-17 Megyn Kelly 170103095642-twin-saves-brother-video-exlarge-169 IF Fire storyful_e6a139b0-d10b-11e6-b0cb-f1c36bc5b896-320x180_300k-1-thumb heath-dixey
Related Stories
 