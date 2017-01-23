Weather Sponsor
Couple arrested after drugs are found in pickup and camper

1  Updated at 7:00 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release and mug shots from the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office.

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming — On Saturday, Jan. 21, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a Teton County Sheriff’s Office canine team made a traffic stop on South Highway 89 near Hoback Junction of a pickup truck pulling a camper.

During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy identified various indicators of possible illegal activity and was told by the operator and passenger of the vehicle that they had a small amount of marijuana.

The deputy deployed his canine and a received a positive alert for controlled substances on the pickup and camper. A search was then conducted of the pickup and camper and over five pounds of marijuana was located, in addition to a felony amount of substance believed to be Lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly referred to as LSD.

Other smaller amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine were located in addition to $2,400 in cash. Various items used in the distribution of controlled substances and other drug paraphernalia were also located.

As result of the traffic stop, 28-year-old Dustin Robinson and 28-year-old Elizabeth Mason of Napa, California were arrested on various felony charges to include:

– Felony Possession of Marijuana
– Felony Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
– Felony Conspiracy
– Felony Possession of LSD
– Felony Possession of LSD with intent to distribute.

Additional charges may be filed in regards to the cocaine and methamphetamines seized.

On Monday, Jan. 23, deputies executed a search warrant on the truck and camper. During that search, additional suspected LSD and methamphetamines were located in addition to over $13,000 cash.

The matter remains under investigation by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit.

