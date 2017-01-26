Weather Sponsor
Crews on scene of two-car crash in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 8:42 am, January 26th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Emergency crews respond to a crash Thursday morning at East Anderson St. and Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. | Photos: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com.

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-car crash at East Anderson St. and Yellowstone Highway around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was trapped inside one of the cars and emergency crews were able to free the individual. Another person was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic was diverted around the wreck.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the incident. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates when we receive them.

