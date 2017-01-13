Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Crews working to restore service for nearly 5,000 CenturyLink customers

Rexburg

0  Updated at 4:32 pm, January 13th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Stock photo.

REXBURG– Thousands in the Rexburg and Ririe areas are without internet and phone service.

An outage affecting CenturyLink land lines and broadband connection have left around 4,800 customers without service since 7 p.m. Thursday.

“This was not a CenturyLink-caused problem,” regional market development manager Megan Griffin said.

The problem is expected to be fixed by 6 p.m. Friday.

“Our guys have worked unbelievably hard to ensure that we get everybody who’s affected by this outage back up and running as quickly as possible,” Griffin said.

Griffin said a fiber optic line was severed by a third-party company.

“From the second our system alerted us to the problem, we have had people on site who (have) worked all night long in this weather,” Griffin said.

CenturyLink crews had to dig a trench to discover where the problem was. She said the portion of the line that was cut was located on a hillside making it harder to access. Crews discovered the exact location at around 11 a.m. Friday.

“They are trying to dig in 18 inches of frozen ground,” Griffin said.

Griffin encouraged those who are digging to call the dig line first to ensure other cables won’t be affected.

“We appreciate everybody’s patience as we work so hard to get them back up and running and obviously apologize for the inconvenience and encourage people to always call the dig line,” Griffin said.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Chubbuck businessman faces new prostitution-related charges

5 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Severe weather closes four highways in eastern Idaho

11 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: We show up at story time with a surprise for moms

13 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A hidden camera surprise for these local cops

6 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 