D91 chooses contractor, design team for potential new high school

0

Updated at 11:03 am, January 12th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

IDAHO FALLS — Bateman-Hall will be the construction manager/general contractor, and Hummel Architects, in association with Alderson Karst & Mitro, will be the design team, if Idaho Falls School District 91

moves forward with the construction of a new school to replace Idaho Falls High School.

The selections were announced Wednesday during the Board of Trustees’ regular board meeting and are

part of the ongoing process to determine the best way to update and modernize the district’s high schools.

Work on this project began last winter when the district selected Bateman-Hall and Hummel Architects, in association with Alderson Karst & Mitro, to develop concepts and costs for a complete redesign of Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools.

After reviewing those concepts and cost estimates last summer, the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees decided it made sense to look at an extensive redesign of Skyline and a brand new school to replace Idaho Falls High School. In November, the district issued a new request for qualifications for both a CMGC and Design Team for the new school. After reviewing the submitted proposals, a committee selected Bateman-Hall and Hummel.

“We have been very impressed with the work Bateman-Hall and Hummel have already done, and

look forward to working with them on this next phase of our High School ReDesign project,” said

Supt. George Boland. “This team has shown it has the experience, ideas and expertise to truly

transform our schools.”

The district is planning to do community outreach in the next few weeks to gather questions and

concerns parents and patrons may have about the proposal. The board also is continuing to research

where it might build a new school and what will be done with the existing IFHS building. Those

questions have to be resolved before the board makes any final decisions about when it might move

forward with the project. A bond will be needed to pay for the improvements, and the board must

still determine the amount of the bond and when it might ask patrons to consider a bond.

Founded in 1975, Bateman-Hall is one of the largest construction companies in Idaho. The company

specializes in public and commercial buildings. It served as the construction manager for District 91’s bond projects including the construction of four new elementary schools, the renovation of Compass Academy and Emerson Alternative High School and updates to Skyline and Idaho Falls high schools.

Hummel Architects, based in Boise, has worked in many Idaho school districts. Past projects include a

complete restoration and renovation of Boise High School, improvements to Meridian High School and a

multi-year modernization of Twin Falls High School. In addition, Hummel has done work in the Blaine

County School District, Lewiston Independent School District, Moscow School District, Nampa School

District, West Ada School District and Bonneville School District. The firm also designed the L.E. &

Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University.

Hummel’s local partner, Alderson Karst & Mitro, has provided architectural services in Idaho Falls for

more than 27 years. The firm has completed more than 30 projects for the City of Idaho Falls and more than 100 private sector projects including improvements to the Museum of Idaho.