Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

DEQ grants $42K to Ammon in drinking water evaluation

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 12:10 pm, January 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Stock image

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday.

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality today announced the award of a drinking water planning grant in the amount of $42,407 to the city of Ammon in Bonneville County.

The funds will be used to prepare a planning study and environmental information document. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.

The total eligible cost of the project is $84,815. The remaining $42,408 will be funded by the city of Ammon.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Man killed, person in custody following Idaho Falls shooting

14 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Man charged with murder makes initial court appearance

17 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

SCHIESS: Ririe Reservoir is iced over — and the fishing is good

14 Jan 2017

Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com Columnist

UPDATE: 17 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide reported at potato cellar

19 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 