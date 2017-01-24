DEQ grants $42K to Ammon in drinking water evaluation

Updated at 12:10 pm, January 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday.

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality today announced the award of a drinking water planning grant in the amount of $42,407 to the city of Ammon in Bonneville County.

The funds will be used to prepare a planning study and environmental information document. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.

The total eligible cost of the project is $84,815. The remaining $42,408 will be funded by the city of Ammon.