DEQ grants $42K to Ammon in drinking water evaluation

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday.
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality today announced the award of a drinking water planning grant in the amount of $42,407 to the city of Ammon in Bonneville County.
The funds will be used to prepare a planning study and environmental information document. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.
The total eligible cost of the project is $84,815. The remaining $42,408 will be funded by the city of Ammon.
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com Columnist
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com