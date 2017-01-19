Driggs man sentenced to prison after fifth DUI conviction, faces deportation

Updated at 4:17 pm, January 19th, 2017 By: Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News

DRIGGS — A Driggs man was sentenced to a total of 12 years in jail after pleading guilty to his fifth Driving Under the Influence offense.

Humberto Sosa-Cedeno, 44, was arrested in his own driveway near midnight Aug. 13 by Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Fred Hale.

“The driver of a propane truck called 911 saying a driver was all over [Highway 33], and had almost created a head-on collision,” said Hale.

Hale responded to the call, eventually located the vehicle, which was being driven as reported.

According to Hale, Sosa-Cedeno, once stopped, blew a .17 blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit.

Sosa-Cedeno’s attorney, Kyle Hansen, argued that because there had been a gap in Sosa-Cedeno’s probation supervision that he should be offered a second chance at probation.

“During that time is when the violation happened,” said Hansen. “Since being released he has been a model supervisee.”

“It’s not probation’s fault you decided to drink and drive,” replied Idaho District Judge Gregory Moeller, who presided over the case.

Sosa-Cedeno received DUIs in 2002, 2006, 2009, and 2014. His first three DUIs were in Wyoming, but his 2014 DUI was in Teton County, Idaho—making it his first felony.

In April 2014, Sosa-Cedeno was sentenced to 120 days in jail and five years supervised probation.

“You violated probation by committing the identical crime,” said Moeller. “It’s been noted that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and wondering why you don’t get different results.”

Judge Moeller also reviewed Sosa-Cedeno’s immigration status.

Moeller said after 2009, Sosa-Cedeno underwent deportation proceedings, but the record is unclear after that.

Teton County Deputy Prosecutor Lindsey Blake confirmed that immigration officials were in touch with probation officials.

“If I place you in probation and you are deported, then you may not receive treatment… I want you to have the opportunity for treatment,” Moeller continued. “My compassion is no less for the people of Mexico than Teton County.”

In his decision, Moeller added Sosa-Cedeno’s prior DUI sentence to his current one—meaning Sosa-Cedeno will face 12 years in prison, four fixed and eight indeterminate. He will serve the first part of his time in intensive drug and alcohol programming, known as a rider.

Moeller also sentenced Sosa-Cedeno with a $1,000 fine and a five-year driving license suspension. He retained jurisdiction over the case for a year.

“I had the hope you wouldn’t be so harsh in your sentencing,” Sosa-Cedeno said through a court interpreter. “I am the only one who supports my family.”

“I don’t believe you fully comprehend the magnitude of your actions,” replied Moeller. “You’ll have some time to figure that out. I sincerely hope you do figure that out.”

This article was originally published in the Teton Valley News. It is used here with permission.