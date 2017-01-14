EIRMC donates 30,000 canned goods to Community Food Basket

0

Updated at 8:48 am, January 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release and photos from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Over the last several months, EIRMC has been celebrating its 30 Year Anniversary by hosting a 30,000 canned food drive. This week they wrapped up the festivities at a reveal as the last of the canned goods were delivered and the success was celebrated.

“To celebrate our thirtieth anniversary, we really wanted to make sure we supported and gave back to the families that have supported us for decades,” said Coleen Niemann, Director of Marketing and Community Relations at EIRMC. “The canned food drive was our effort to do just that – to help people in need all across our service region.”

Today the 30,000 canned goods were gathered together at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket warehouse, and in the coming weeks they will be distributed to 11 participating foodbanks throughout EIRMC’s service area.

Canned goods were collected through physical donations at the hospital, and through a virtual canned food drive at EIRMC30Years.com. Visitors to the site were able to participate once each day and each time they did EIRMC committed to purchase canned goods on their behalf.

“It took a lot of people to pull this effort off from employees at the hospital, to volunteers who helped stock the boxes, to community members all across our region who went on our website and virtually donated so we could purchase these cans for the benefit of people in need,” said Niemann.

Attendees at the Reveal today included hospital representatives, volunteers, community members, and representatives from each of the 11 food banks and their communities.

“I am so pleased with the outcome of the hospitals 30,000 canned food drive and 30-year celebration,” said Bud Langerak, Director of the Community Food Basket. “This is going to feed hundreds and hundreds of families and it is a tremendous blessing to be a part of this.”

The 11 area food banks are Community Dinner Table (Blackfoot Community Pantry), Community Food Basket (Idaho Falls), Cornerstone Pentecostal Food Bank, Family Crisis Center (Rexburg), Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, Jefferson County Food Bank, North Bingham County Community Food Bank, North Fremont Food Pantry, Salvation Army (Idaho Falls), St. Vincent de Paul, and Teton Valley Food Bank.