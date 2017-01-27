Police: Man beat with bat, shot with pellet gun following Facebook exchange

Updated at 1:04 pm, January 27th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Two men were arrested early Friday morning after police say a Facebook exchange led to a man being hit with a bat and shot with a pellet gun.

Codee Clapp, 18, and Ryker Ritchie, 18, were each booked into the Bonneville County Jail on an aggravated charge.

Idaho Falls Police Officers were called to the 2100 block of St. Clair Road for a report of a disturbance around 3:25 a.m.

Detectives contacted an 18‐year‐old man who told them Clapp and Ritchie struck him with baseball bats, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release. Clapp is also accused of shooting the victim with a pellet gun.

Investigators say the altercation occurred after Clapp and Ritchie showed up at the victim’s home to fight in response to messages exchanged between the three via Facebook.

Clapp and Ritchie are scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.