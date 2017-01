Farm building burns near Shelley

Updated at 5:43 pm, January 19th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

SHELLEY — A fire that was burning at a farm near Shelley is now out.

The fire burned inside a vehicle storage building at Searle Farms at 1373 N. 950 East. Shelley Fire Chief Randy Adams said it started on a backhoe and a tractor.

Firefighters moved those vehicles outside the building, and the fire is now out. The cost of the damage to the building and vehicles is unknown.