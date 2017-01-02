FBI confirms homicide investigation in Fort Hall

0

Updated at 12:11 pm, January 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

FORT HALL — The FBI, along with the Fort Hall Police Department, is investigating the homicide of a male on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirmed the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 at a residence on the reservation.

No details have been released regarding the victim, who may have committed the alleged murder, or how the incident occurred.

“Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time,” Barker said in an emailed statement.

Officials did say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as they become available.