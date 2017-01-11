Weather Sponsor
FBI, police investigating after woman is killed in Fort Hall

Local

0  Updated at 12:55 pm, January 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
FORT HALL — The FBI and Fort Hall Police are investigating after a woman was killed Tuesday on the reservation.

Very few details have been released but FBI spokesman John Russell tells EastIdahoNews.com a homicide did occur and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Wardance Circle and the woman suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, according to the Idaho State Journal. She was reportedly unconscious and not breathing when emergency units arrived at the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Fort Hall officials and will post updates when we receive them.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

