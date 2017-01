FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: We show up at story time with a surprise for moms

0

Updated at 6:00 am, January 13th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

Feel Good Friday is a weekly segment where EastIdahoNews.com partners with Wackerli Auto to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness.

This week we decided to surprise a group of mothers who were at the Idaho Falls Library for story time. We brought them a flower from the Rose Shop, a free lunch from Chick-fil-A and a gift card for ice cream.

Watch the video above to see how it all played out!

PREVIOUS FEEL GOOD FRIDAY SEGMENTS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A HIDDEN CAMERA SURPRISE FOR THESE LOCAL COPS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE GO TO A GROCERY STORE WITH A SURPRISE FOR SEVERAL CUSTOMERS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WOMAN DONATES HATCHIMAL TO GIRL WITH LEUKEMIA

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE GO ON A TOY SHOPPING SPREE FOR THIS ORGANIZATION

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE SPENT AN AFTERNOON SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH CHRISTMAS TREES

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE SURPRISE A VIOLIN TEACHER AND HIS EAGER STUDENTS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE SURPRISE RED KETTLE BELL RINGERS WITH A TREAT

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: SHE WAS STUNNED WHEN WE SHOWED HER WHAT WAS IN OUR CAR

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: ELECTION WEEK SPECIAL EDITION

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE SPENT AN AFTERNOON SURPRISING SCHOOL CROSSING GUARDS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: RIGBY STUDENT STUNNED WHEN WE SHOW UP AT SCHOOL

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: SCOTTY MCCREERY’S BIGGEST FAN RECEIVES THE SURPRISE OF A LIFETIME

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: HER HUSBAND IS GETTING A KIDNEY TRANSPLANT SO WE SURPRISED HER

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WATCH WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WE SHOW UP AT THE REXBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: DESERVING TEACHER STUNNED WHEN WE SHOW UP WITH A BIG SURPRISE

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE SURPRISE PEOPLE WITH FREE LUNCH AT A DRIVE-THRU

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE SPENT AN AFTERNOON SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH FREE GAS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE SPENT A MORNING PAYING FOR PEOPLE’S GROCERIES