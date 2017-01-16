Weather Sponsor
Update: Fire under control at Challenger Pallet in Jefferson County

0  Updated at 9:43 am, January 16th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
A fire burns at Challenger Pallet and Supply in Jefferson County on Monday morning. | Photos: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com.

UPDATE

Firefighters say the fire is now out, except a few embers in the insulation. Officials say the fire may have been started by malfunctioning heating equipment.

Crews will remain on scene to remove insulation and put out hotspots.

Original story

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A fire is currently burning at Challenger Pallet and Supply at 24 N. 3210 East.

Firefighters with Central Fire District and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are at the fire.

Roads around the facility are temporarily closed as crews battle the fire.

In 2006, a massive fire ripped through and destroyed one of Challenger’s main buildings. Last year, Challenger surprised the Central Fire District with a $10,000 donation to purchase gear for firefighters.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter at the fire. We will post updates when we receive them.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

