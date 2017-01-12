Fire causes $5,000 in damage at Idaho Falls business

Updated at 11:19 am, January 12th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to East Idaho Elite Wrestling, 243 Gladstone, for a structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire coming from the roof of the building. The fire was determined to be burning around a roof-mounted HVAC unit after a rooftop natural gas line sheared off and ignited. It is suspected that the gas line sheared off due to the snow load on the roof.

The ladder truck was utilized to access the roof and extinguish the fire. Shutting down the natural gas to the building was difficult for firefighters due to a large amount of snow and ice pushing around the gas meter.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to make sure their natural gas meters and fire hydrants are clear of snow and debris to help first responders in emergencies.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, three ambulances, a battalion chief and two incident safety officers responded to the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.