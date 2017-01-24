Firefighters investigate after patrons smell smoke at I.F. library

Updated at 5:39 pm, January 24th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters have left the Idaho Falls Library after finding no visible issues. They have referred the situation to the library maintenance department to inspect heating equipment.

The library is welcoming patrons back inside again.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Public Library on W. Broadway St. was evacuated around 5:15 p.m. after patrons reported smelling smoke.

Crews with two fire engines are currently on the scene and firefighters with ladders are inside the building.

People leaving the library tell EastIdahoNews.com they smelled plastic burning on the third floor.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story with new information when we receive it.