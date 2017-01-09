Weather Sponsor
Flash flood warning expanded to most of eastern Idaho

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 11:20 am, January 9th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has expanded its flash flood warning to encompass most of eastern Idaho.

The flood warning, which was previously confined to southeastern Idaho, now includes:

  • Western Bonneville County
  • Southwestern Madison County
  • Southeastern Jefferson County
  • Bannock County
  • Bingham County
  • Minidoka County
  • Southeastern Blaine County
  • Western Caribou County
  • Oneida County
  • Southeastern Butte County
  • Power County
  • Lincoln County
  • Cassia County

The flood warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service was reporting moderate rain and warming temperatures were causing pools of standing water to form in streets and roadways. There have also been reports of nuisance street and basement flooding due to snow melt and blocked drains.

Warmer temperatures are expected to continue over the next couple days with a mix of rain and snow depending on the elevation and time of day.

Areas at a higher elevations remain under a winter storm warning — with communities such as Island Park, Driggs, Swan Valley, Soda Springs and Montpelier still expected to see significant amounts of snowfall.

For those at lower elevations, officials warn small creeks and streams may see flooding, as well as urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, county roads and farmland.

Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to check roofs for excessive snow loads.

If you see flooding, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

