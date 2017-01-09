Flash flood warning expanded to most of eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has expanded its flash flood warning to encompass most of eastern Idaho.
The flood warning, which was previously confined to southeastern Idaho, now includes:
The flood warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service was reporting moderate rain and warming temperatures were causing pools of standing water to form in streets and roadways. There have also been reports of nuisance street and basement flooding due to snow melt and blocked drains.
Warmer temperatures are expected to continue over the next couple days with a mix of rain and snow depending on the elevation and time of day.
Areas at a higher elevations remain under a winter storm warning — with communities such as Island Park, Driggs, Swan Valley, Soda Springs and Montpelier still expected to see significant amounts of snowfall.
For those at lower elevations, officials warn small creeks and streams may see flooding, as well as urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, county roads and farmland.
Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to check roofs for excessive snow loads.
If you see flooding, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.
Michael Sevren, KIVI
Paul Menser, BizMojo Idaho
Shelbie Harris, Idaho State Journal
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com