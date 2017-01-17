Only in Florida: Video of massive gator goes viral

Updated at 1:27 pm, January 17th, 2017 By: Kelly Bazzle, CNN

Lakeland, FL (WFTS) — A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now.

Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland, Florida on Marsh Rabbit Run on Sunday, January 15. She posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve – Polk Nature Discovery Center Facebook page on Sunday.

The gator is gigantic and it is all the talk online.

Another couple out hiking at Circle B at the same time over the weekend had their still cameras ready on the opposite side of Joiner.

“It was just awe-inspiring,” said Kirsti Buckley about the experience.

She captured more than a dozen pictures of the experience.

“It does look pre-historic… and just watching his feet flop as they hit the ground is amazing. In my imagination I could feel the ground shake,” she said.

Ever since we posted the video on our Facebook page, Circle B has filled up with people searching for the massive reptile. The parking lot is packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of the big guy.