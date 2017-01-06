Footprints lead Idaho Falls police to car theft suspect

Updated at 5:00 pm, January 6th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man suspected of stealing an SUV after they followed his footprints in the snow Thursday.

According to a news release, the Idaho Falls Police arrested Scotty A. Larson, 37, after he allegedly fled from them after they tried to pull him over.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of North Lee around 4 p.m. Police say the believe Larson had stolen the missing 1994 GMC Suburban.

Officers say they later located Larson driving the Suburban westbound at 17th and Boulevard. Police attempted to stop Larson in the Suburban but he eluded them. Police say they later found the vehicle abandoned at Hartert and Higbee.

Scotty Larson | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

Police followed fresh shoe prints in the snow and later found Larson hiding outside a home in the 300 block of Hartert.

Idaho Falls Police say Larson was also arrested for a felony grand theft charge in connection to a Dec. 28 theft where he is believed to have stolen a 2001 Ford truck from a welding lot on First Street.

The victim of the Ford truck reported the theft to police. While police were on route, the victim located the vehicle abandoned at Elva and Alameda. The victim told police that Larson was seen running from the area. Officers were unable to locate Larson at the time.

Larson, who has multiple convictions for drug-related crimes, thefts, driving offenses and resisting arrest, currently has eight pending charges, according to court records.

Thursday, Larson was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony grand theft and felony eluding charges.