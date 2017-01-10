Former Pocatello mayor dies following stroke

Updated at 10:27 am, January 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

POCATELLO — Former Pocatello mayor Greg Anderson passed away Monday following a massive stroke.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” Anderson’s son, Tim Anderson, told the Idaho State Journal. “There were signs of hope, but it was not something he could overcome in the end.”

Anderson was the mayor of Pocatello from 1998 to 2002. He also served on Pocatello City Council.

The city of Pocatello issued the following statement on Anderson’s death:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Pocatello’s former Mayor Greg Anderson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, as well as his family during this difficult time.

A true gentleman, Mayor Anderson will be remembered for his kind, warm, and caring personality. During his years on the City Council and then as Mayor, he believed in and loved the community we call home and was determined to do what he felt was best for the Gate City.

We are thankful for the devotion he had to Pocatello and will be forever grateful for the lasting mark he left on our community.

Funeral arrangements are currently being planned.