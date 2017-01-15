FORSGREN: My Favorite Youtube Music Channels

0

Updated at 11:09 am, January 15th, 2017 By: Adam Forsgren EastIdahoNews.com Columnist

Share This Story

We Matched

Youtube. A swirling nebula of video information. You can find just about anything your heart desires on Youtube. Tutorials on how to clean the dust out of your X-Box. Science lectures. Movie reviews and analysis. Epic fail reels. Cat videos! It’s all there, and more.

I spend a lot of time watching music-related videos on the ‘tube. From performances and promo videos to guitar lessons and production tutorials, I can kill entire evenings watching and learning. Or watching and laughing. Or just enjoying tunes. I know my taste in music isn’t the most mainstream, but I thought I’d share a few of my favorite music-related Youtube channels. Let’s roll!

Frog Leap Studios

Run by Leo Moracchioli, a talented producer and multi-instrumentalist, the Frog Leap Studios channel feature everything from gear reviews to production tutorials. But the highlights of the channel are Leo’s metal covers of famous pop songs. Check out his cover of Adele’s “Hello”:

Sean Townsend

Sean Townsend’s channel is dedicated to piano cover versions of contemporary metal tunes. Sean takes on songs from the likes of Killswitch Engage, As I Lay Dying and Unearth. He comes up with some jaw-droppingly beautiful arrangements. He even finds a way for the songs to keep their heavy edge. Here’s his take on Killswitch Engage’s “My Curse”:

Rob Scallon

This is one of the most fun guitar channels on I’ve found on Youtube. Scallon is a talented musician who always injects humor into his videos, whether he’s parodying record company executives, playing djent riffs on a one-stringed guitar built out of a shovel or covering Slayer and Cannibal Corpse on banjo. Check out “Metal in Inappropriate Places”, my favorite Scallon video so far:

Samurai Guitarist

Steve-san Onotera brings a wealth of knowledge and oceans of talent to his videos. He shows off his plentiful guitar chops on cover songs, collaboration and original compositions. And his “Sensei Series” is a gold mine of tips and lessons for aspiring musicians. Check out his take on The Beatles:

Ryan “Fluff” Bruce and Pete Cottrell

These two gents do similar videos on their respective channels: Lots of demonstrations of guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals and other guitar accessories. Both do so with play-throughs of their own compositions and with a lot of wit and humor. But there are differences, too. Fluff focuses on the production and mixing aspects of digital music production. Cottrell shows off his blazing shred skills on a number of humorous videos where he draws inspiration from random number generators and uses various sugary food products to cover a Meshuggah track. Check out what happens when Cottrell busts out an acoustic guitar for his original tune “Solstice”:

My choices are fairly guitar-heavy so let’s end with something that doesn’t feature the six-string…

Luna Lee

Lee is a master of the Gayageum, a traditional Korean stringed instrument. Her arrangements of well-known rock and pop songs are as beautiful as they are alien-sounding. I could listen all day. And I think I may be crushing on her. Just a little bit. Check out her take on The Foo Fighters hit, “Everlong”.