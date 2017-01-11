Forsgren: Join fans in celebrating life and work of Carrie Fisher

Updated at 11:28 am, January 11th, 2017 By: Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com Columnist

The world lost a princess Dec. 27, 2016.

Carrie Fisher’s passing left a Death Star-sized hole in the hearts of many fans. A lot of them are still grieving and looking for a way to celebrate Fisher’s life and get some much-needed closure.

Carrie Fisher at the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in Leicester Square, London, on Dec. 16, 2015. | Photo by James Smith, Featureflash via Shutterstock

Her fans in the East Idaho area will get a chance to do both when Trinity United Methodist Church in Idaho Falls hosts the Celebrating Carrie Fisher event Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m.

“Carrie Fisher meant a lot of things to a lot of people”, said Ryan Atwood, one of the event’s organizers. “She was both sex symbol and feminist icon. She was some people’s first crush and others first role model.”

Atwood says the purpose of the event is to help ease the pain of Fisher’s loss.

“Sometimes the work of artists like actors musicians and writers affects our lives so much that we feel we know them, and when they’re gone, we feel their loss deeply,” he said. “I hope this memorial can give some peace to people mourning not only Carrie’s passing, but the passing of all the amazing people we lost in 2016.”

Attendees of the event are encouraged to dress up in costume, Star Wars or otherwise, and bring their lightsabers. The service will feature music, talks by local fans and refreshments.