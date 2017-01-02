Weather Sponsor
Fort Hall father shot to death, family member in custody

Local

0  Updated at 2:35 pm, January 2nd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
heath-dixey
Heath “Petey” Dixey | Facebook photo

FORT HALL — Family members and friends are mourning the loss of a Fort Hall man who was allegedly shot to death by a family member on Sunday afternoon.

Heath “Petey” Dixey was a loving father “who would do anything for his kids,” according to a close friend who asked not to be identified, because of an active FBI investigation.

“I just can’t wrap my head around what happened,” the friend says. “I’m heartbroken. He was such a good guy who loved everyone.”

Several friends tell EastIdahoNews.com Dixey was shot in the head during an altercation with the family member on New Year’s Day. EastIdahoNews.com is not releasing the name of the suspect until he is formally charged.

Bannock County Coroner Kim Quick confirmed Dixey’s death and referred further questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who is investigating the homicide with the Fort Hall Police Department.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirmed the incident occurred 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 at a residence on the reservation. No other details are being released.

“Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time,” Barker said in an emailed statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

Condolences are being posted on Dixey’s Facebook page, where he’s listed as a heavy equipment operator.

“You will always be in my heart and on my mind bro,” one comment reads. “Why this happens to the good people in this world will remain a mystery to me but I have some great memories of you…may you R.I.P.”

FBI confirms homicide investigation in Fort Hall

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

