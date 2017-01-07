Fort Lauderdale suspect federal charges

Updated at 7:17 pm, January 7th, 2017 By: Shimon Prokupecz, CNN

(CNN) — The suspected Fort Lauderdale airport shooter has been charged with three federal charges that each carry the possibility of the death penalty, the US Department of Justice said Saturday. Esteban Santiago faces charges of performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused serious bodily injury; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

