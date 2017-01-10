Funeral services to be held today for former Bonneville Co. D.A.R.E. officer

Updated at 10:52 am, January 10th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON — A former Bonneville County D.A.R.E. officer will be laid to rest today after dying from complications of lupus.

Boyd Neal Guymon, 56, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, at his home surrounded by family, according to his obituary.

Guymon graduated from the Law Enforcement program at Idaho State University and was a 25-year veteran of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. He worked as a deputy sheriff and was one of the county’s first D.A.R.E. officers.

“Deputy Guymon was dedicated in his service to the community during his law enforcement career,” Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde said. “He taught thousands of students and made a difference in their lives. Boyd will be greatly missed, and we wish his family well.”

Guymon and his wife, Connie, have three children. His funeral will be held at 1 p.m at the Ammon 4th LDS Ward on 4375 East Sunnyside Road. Guymon will be buried at the Ammon Cemetery.