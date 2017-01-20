Weather Sponsor
Gold medal quartet to headline BYU-Idaho Barbershop Festival

Entertainment

0  Updated at 7:38 am, January 20th, 2017 By: Brett Crandall, BYU-Idaho Communications
Courtesy photo

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho will host the award-winning barbershop quartet Keepsake at this year’s BYU-Idaho Barbershop Music Festival on Feb. 4.

Concerts on Saturday will be at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall in the Snow Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. They are available online at tickets.byui.edu, at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office or by calling (208) 496-3170.

Also performing at the concert will be the BYU-Idaho Men’s Choir, Women’s Choir, student quartets and the Carousel Chorus from Rexburg.

Keepsake, the 1992 International Quartet Champion of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is celebrating its 25th anniversary of winning the championship. Members include Roger Ross, tenor; Joe Connelly, lead; Tony DeRosa, baritone; and Don Barnick, bass. Among the four of them, they not only bring 160 years of quartet singing experience to the stage, but they have become the most decorated quartet in the history of the Barbershop Harmony Society, having individually won 38 top five quartet medals, 10 of them gold!

They have performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, Japan, Italy, France, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, England and Canada, as well as most every state in the country.

Brett Crandall, BYU-Idaho Communications

