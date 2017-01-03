Here’s over 30 places you can get free stuff on your birthday

Updated at 10:36 am, January 3rd, 2017 By: Mike Moran, EastIdahoNews.com

Everyone likes to get free stuff – especially on their birthday.

Here are 30+ places in East Idaho where you can score something on your best day of 2017.

1. Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria– Free dessert calzone with purchase

2. Smitty’s Pancake and Steak House– Free strawberry shortcake with purchase

3. Denny’s– Free Birthday Slam with ID

4. Perkin’s– Free slice of pie

5. Red Box– Free one day rental when you are a member of Play Pass

6. Stockman’s Restaurant– Free ice cream sundae with purchase

7. Frontier Pie– Free slice of pie with purchase

8. Pizza Pie Café– Free small birthday Cookie Monster

9. Gringos Mexican Restaurant– Free fried ice cream

10. JB’s Restaurant– Free dessert with purchase

11. Butterburr’s Restaurant– Free slice of pie

12. Elmer’s Restaurant– Free party cakes with purchase

13. Oliver’s– Free slice of carrot cake or chocolate brownie

14. ACE Hardware– $5 off coupon on your birthday when you join ACE Rewards

15. Victoria Secret– $10 off a purchase of $10 or more when you sign up for emails

16. American Eagle Outfitters– 15% during your birthday month when you sign up for AERewards

17. Old Navy– Sign up for Old Navy’s email newsletter and receive a free birthday surprise

18. Baskin Robbins: Free ice cream on your birthday when you join the email club

19. Cold Stone Creamery– Buy one creation get one free coupon on your birthday when you join the eClub

20. Starbucks– Free drink or treat when you are part of the My Starbucks rewards program

21. Applebee’s– Free dessert shooter when you sign up for the eClub

22. Chili’s– Free dessert as part of the My Chili’s Rewards program

23. Famous Dave’s– Free tasty gift when you sign up for the Famous Nation

24. IHOP– Free meal on your birthday when you are part of the Pancake Revolution

25. Outback Steakhouse– Free dessert as a member of the email club

26. Red Robin– Free burger as a member of Red Robin Royalty

27. Red Lobster– A surprise to help you celebrate as a member of the Seafood Lovers Club

28. Dairy Queen– An extra-special coupon as part of the Blizzard Fan Club

29. MacKenzie River Pizza– Free dessert with purchase

30. Ruby Tuesday– Free burger when you sign up for emails

31. Jakers – 50% off your meal and a free cinnamon roll sundae

32. The Sandpiper – Free dessert with purchase for birthdays or anniversaries

This list is correct at the time of posting but remember – businesses have the right to change their birthday freebie program at any time.

Did we forget a restaurant/business? Email news@eastidahonews.com and we’ll add it to the list.