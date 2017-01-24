Highway and road closures for Tuesday

0

Updated at 7:18 am, January 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Transportation Department or Idaho State Police have closed the following roads or highways due to drifting snow and poor weather conditions.

Road conditions throughout the region are poor — with slush and snow on most roads.

Idaho Highway 22: From milepost 24 to milepost 68, near Dubois road is closed due to drifting snow and low visibility. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced.

U.S. Highway 26: Closed from Milepost 272 to Milepost 300 from the U.S. Highway 20 Junction 5 miles west of Atomic City to 5 miles west of the Blackfoot area. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced.

Idaho Highway 28: From milepost 15, near Mud Lake to milepost 89, near Leadore. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced.

Idaho Highway 38: Milepost 0 to 24 from Malad City to Holbrook. Look out for snow drifts on the roadway.

Idaho Highway 77: From milepost 7, north of Malta to milpost 27, in Delco is closed to drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Idaho Highway 81: From milepost 0.5 in Malta to milepost 15 at Fisher Cutoff Road is closed to reduced visibility and drifting snow.