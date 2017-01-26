Home in Hamer a total loss after fire

Updated at 7:48 am, January 26th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

HAMER — A home in Hamer is a total loss after a fire Wednesday evening.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Sheriff’s Office, Hamer Fire Department, West Jefferson Fire Department and Roberts Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 2122 East 1900 North at about 5:45 p.m.

The residence was owned by Thomas Stosich, 75, who was not home at the time of the fire, according to a news release.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No injuries were reported during this incident. No other information available at this time.