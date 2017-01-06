Weather Sponsor
Update: Occupants safe in Madison County house fire

Rexburg

0  Updated at 3:47 pm, January 6th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
sage-hill-fire-madison
A house in the Sage Hill subdivision in the Hibbard area of Madison County burns on Friday. | Courtesy Madison Fire Department

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.):

The Madison Fire Department fought a house fire around 10 a.m at 1513 Red Cedar Road in the Hibbard area of Madison County.

Occupants were in the home at the time of the incident and safely evacuated, fire officials said in a news release.

A family member discovered the fire when arriving home from running an errand in town.

When crews arrived the attic was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had started in the kitchen, according to the release.

The homeowners have been contacted, and fire personnel is trying to salvage what they can.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

sage-hill-fire-1

Courtesy photo

ORIGINAL STORY (posted 11:55 p.m.):

REXBURG — A Madison County home is burning in a fire that began Friday morning.

sage-hill-fire

Courtesy Tami Hymas

Madison and Fremont County firefighters are currently on the scene of the active fire. The home is located in the Sage Hill subdivision close to West 1000 North in the Hibbard area.

The house appeared to be engulfed in flames just after 10 a.m., witnesses said. Authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com the house is likely a total loss.

There are no fire hydrants in the area, and firefighters are having to bring water in.

Currently no injuries have been reported. We will update as we receive more information.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

