Hundreds expected at Women’s Marches across Idaho on Saturday

Updated at 10:27 am, January 20th, 2017 By: Eric Tegethoff, Northern Rockies News Service

IDAHO FALLS – Marches are planned across Idaho and the nation on Saturday, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. Women are rallying in solidarity, saying they feel the need to stand up for marginalized communities that some feel were maligned by the president-elect during his campaign.

The Women’s March on Idaho in Boise is expected to draw the largest crowd in the state on Saturday, despite the winter weather that’s been forecast. The event was organized by two local high school students, Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh. Harren said being too young to vote was part of what compelled them to organize the rally.

“I think that because we were unable to vote in this past election, before it, we felt that we didn’t really have the say or the influence we wanted to have when it came to our local, state and national politics,” Harren said.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol in Boise. Nearly 3,500 people are planning to march, according to a Facebook page created for the event. The Women’s March on Washington website estimates more than 200,000 will join that event in the nation’s capital.

Sister marches are planned in other Gem State cities as well, including Idaho Falls, Ketchum and Pocatello.

The Idaho Falls march will meet at the pier at Snake River Landing near the office of Senator Risch at 10 a.m and march along Capitol Avenue and Memorial Drive near the offices of Senator Crapo and Representative Simpson, according to a news release.

Several local women will speak at different points along the route about our duty as citizens and leaders to help protect and promote the rights, the safety, and the equality of women, their partners, and their children.

The Idaho Falls march will conclude at the parking lot of the Unitarian Church where there will be rides available to return people to their cars at the starting point.

The march in Pocatello will begin at 10 a.m. at Caldwell Park.

The march in Boise stems from an earlier event Harren and Raptosh also organized, called “People for Unity,” held the day after the election. About 500 showed up and the young women decided to keep the momentum going. Now, Raptosh said she hopes it will continue beyond Saturday’s march.

“I really hope that when people leave the march, they feel empowered, and like they can make a difference,” Raptosh said. “I want them to leave hoping to do something more.”