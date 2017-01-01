Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide at University of Utah

Updated at 2:34 pm, January 1st, 2017 By: Cristina Flores, KUTV

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – According to her family, 23-year-old Katie Peralta had separated from her husband of four years and told him she was planning to divorce him in the new year – but she didn’t make it to 2017.

On Thursday night, Dec. 29, she was shot to death by her husband, 25-year-old Richard Peralta.

University of Utah police said he shot her in the parking lot of her place of work, ARUP lab at the university’s Research Park. Richard then shot himself. He died later that night at the hospital.

Police received the emergency call at 4:45 p.m. and by the time they arrived at the scene, the shooting was over, university officials said. There was a lockdown put in place of the complex, but it was lifted shortly afterwards.

“She was an angel on earth and we loved her and will miss her more than we can say,” Timothy Clayson, Katie Peralta’s uncle said.

Clayson said his niece was scared, and for her sake and that of her child, she separated from her husband of four years before she told him she planned to divorce him.

“We admire her so much because she was not afraid to make the hard decisions,” Clayson said.

The young couple were married in 2012 in California, where Richard was serving in the Navy.

When they returned to Utah, Clayson, who is an Army chaplain, officiated a commitment ceremony in front of the couple’s family.

He said nobody could have foreseen the couple’s tragic ending.

The couple’ son Jake, under 2, is being cared for by family members.

“He is the ultimate victim in all of this. He will never know either parent or have lasting memories of either of them,” he said.

