Idaho Falls asking for input on short-term rentals

Updated at 10:29 am, January 19th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls is inviting public input on short-term rentals within city limits. Residents, property owners and business owners are invited to complete an online survey and/or attend a public meeting on Jan. 25.

A short-term rental is where a property owner rents out their property or a part of their property such as a bedroom to a guest for a short (less than 30 days) period. Usually this is done through an on-line company such as AirBnB or VRBO.

FAQ ON SHORT-TERM RENTALS

The city has developed a short survey for Idaho Falls residents, property owners and business owners to provide comment and feedback. The survey can be found on the homepage of the city’s website at www.idahofallsidaho.gov. The deadline for survey responses is February 1, 2017.

The City of Idaho Falls will be hosting a public open house regarding short-term rentals on Jan. 25 at the Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway, between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Employees will be available to address questions and concerns. Residents will also have the option to complete the survey at the open house.

