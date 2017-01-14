Idaho Falls Chukars announces coaching staff for season

Updated at 8:45 am, January 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS — The Kansas City Royals have announced the 2017 coaching staff for the Idaho Falls Chukars.

The Chukars are pleased to announce that third-year manager Justin Gemoll will return to the team, as he enters his ninth season as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization. Gemoll led the Chukars to a Pioneer League Championship appearance in 2015, and finished the 2016 season with the best overall record in the Pioneer League South Division.

Pitching coach Jeff Suppan will also return for his third year in Idaho Falls. Suppan previously coached at the high school level in California after retiring from a 17-year career in the MLB. During his MLB career, Suppan won 140 games and was named the 2006 NLCS MVP for the St. Louis Cardinals en route to a World Series Championship that season.

The Chukars will have another familiar face on the coaching staff, as Damon Hollins will return to Idaho Falls as hitting coach after previously serving in the same role for the Lexington Legends the past two seasons. Hollins was the hitting coach for the Chukars in 2013 and 2014, where he helped the Chukars claim the 2013 Pioneer League Championship. This will be Hollins’s eighth season as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization. Rounding out the staff is head athletic trainer Justin Kemp, who will return to Idaho Falls for his second season.

Idaho Falls President/GM Kevin Greene commented on the 2017 coaching staff: “I believe that having the right coaching staff in place is vital to the success of our young players on the field. After hearing the announcement of the Chukars 2017 coaching staff, I believe the Royals have positioned us well to have a great season of baseball at Melaleuca Field.”