Idaho Falls D91 planning to build new high school

0

Updated at 3:24 pm, January 10th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 is moving forward with plans to build a new high school.

The district formed a committee in July to study what it would take to bring Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools up to modern standards.

Superintendent George Boland says research found it would cost at least $46 million to renovate Idaho Falls High School, a building that is 65 years old.

“It would cost $60 (million) to $62 million to build a brand-new school so we get more bang for our buck to build rather than remodel,” Boland tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The current school also has very limited land around it to expand.”

The school board plans to vote and authorize a construction manager or general contractor for the new high school during the board’s Wednesday meeting.

Renovations are still recommended at Skyline High School, which is 16 years newer than Idaho Falls High School. The cost for remodeling is estimated to be around $40 million, Boland said.

Voters would need to approve a bond of around $100 million before construction would begin on either school. At the earliest, the new high school could open in 2020, but additional details, including location and what to do with the old building, still need to be discussed.