Idaho Falls employees to be honored after State of the City address
0 Updated at 10:52 am, January 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of city employees will be honored after Mayor Rebecca Casper gives her annual State of the City address during the City Council meeting Thursday.
The meeting will be held in the council chambers inside the city annex building at 680 Park Avenue. It will also be available to stream and will be archived on the city’s website. Casper will speak at 7:30 p.m.
The awards presentation after the State of the City will recognize city employees for 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service.
The following employees will be honored, according to a news release from the city:
20 years
- Cherise Frei, Community Development Services
- John Tenerowicz, Idaho Falls Fire Department
- Rich Brown, Idaho Falls Fire Department
- Scott Grimmett, Idaho Falls Fire Department
- Barbara Sanderson, Municipal Services/Controller’s Office
-
Bruce Dilley, Municipal Services/Equipment Maintenance
- Richard Lainhart, Idaho Falls Police Department
-
Malin Reynolds, Idaho Falls Police Department
25 years
- Jimmy Rowberry, Public Works/Street Division
- Richard Rogers, Idaho Falls Police Department
- Lynn Billman, Idaho Falls Police Department
- Rhonda Newman, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation/Aquatic Center
- Joseph Hansen, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation
- Lisa Bush, Municipal Services/Controller’s Office
- Kent Stommel, Idaho Falls Power
- Randy Westergard, Idaho Falls Power
30 years
- Rusty Gerdes, Public Works/Water Division
- Darrin Lords, Public Works/Wastewater Treatment Facility
- Mike McCarthy, Public Works/Street Division
- John Graham, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation/Sandcreek Golf Course
- Don Frongner, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation/Pinecrest Golf Course
- Brent Martin, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation
- Chandra Witt, Municipal Services/General Services
- Julie Lacey, Idaho Falls Fire Department
- Kelly Shaw, Idaho Falls Power
35 years
- Jeffrey Pratt, Idaho Falls Police Department
- Van Ashton, Idaho Falls Power
