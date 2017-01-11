Idaho Falls employees to be honored after State of the City address

0

Updated at 10:52 am, January 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of city employees will be honored after Mayor Rebecca Casper gives her annual State of the City address during the City Council meeting Thursday.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers inside the city annex building at 680 Park Avenue. It will also be available to stream and will be archived on the city’s website. Casper will speak at 7:30 p.m.

The awards presentation after the State of the City will recognize city employees for 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service.

The following employees will be honored, according to a news release from the city:

20 years

Cherise Frei, Community Development Services

John Tenerowicz, Idaho Falls Fire Department

Rich Brown, Idaho Falls Fire Department

Scott Grimmett, Idaho Falls Fire Department

Barbara Sanderson, Municipal Services/Controller’s Office

Bruce Dilley, Municipal Services/Equipment Maintenance

Richard Lainhart, Idaho Falls Police Department

Malin Reynolds, Idaho Falls Police Department

25 years

Jimmy Rowberry, Public Works/Street Division

Richard Rogers, Idaho Falls Police Department

Lynn Billman, Idaho Falls Police Department

Rhonda Newman, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation/Aquatic Center

Joseph Hansen, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation

Lisa Bush, Municipal Services/Controller’s Office

Kent Stommel, Idaho Falls Power

Randy Westergard, Idaho Falls Power

30 years

Rusty Gerdes, Public Works/Water Division

Darrin Lords, Public Works/Wastewater Treatment Facility

Mike McCarthy, Public Works/Street Division

John Graham, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation/Sandcreek Golf Course

Don Frongner, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation/Pinecrest Golf Course

Brent Martin, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation

Chandra Witt, Municipal Services/General Services

Julie Lacey, Idaho Falls Fire Department

Kelly Shaw, Idaho Falls Power

35 years