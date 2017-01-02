Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Idaho Falls home sustains $60K in damage in fire

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 8:00 pm, January 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
IF Fire

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — On Jan.2 at 4:46 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 294 E. 23rd Street, Idaho Falls, ID for a report of a structure fire in a single story private dwelling.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the front room window. The house was not occupied at the time of the fire. The homeowner returned home to find the fire and called 911.

img_9416web

img_9283web

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and searched the home to ensure all occupants were out.

There were no injuries.

The front room of the home was heavily damaged. The remainder of the home had smoke damage.

A total of eighteen firefighters were on scene to include two engines, one ladder truck, three ambulances, two chiefs and a fire investigator.

The estimated damage is $60,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

The 10 most viewed videos of 2016 on EastIdahoNews.com

29 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Egin-Hamer closure goes into effect Jan. 1

1 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Aberdeen first-grader gets special Christmas wish granted

25 Dec 2016

Debbie Bryce, Idaho State Journal

Massive fire burns Ucon potato warehouse Monday morning

26 Dec 2016

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
IF Fire storyful_e6a139b0-d10b-11e6-b0cb-f1c36bc5b896-320x180_300k-1-thumb heath-dixey 170102125703-airplanes-exlarge-tease After significant delays and months of hype, Apple AirPods are finally here. When Apple kicked the headphone jack to the curb in September in favor of wireless headsets, all eyes were on the change and futuristic-looking earpieces. fort_hall elk-mig5-14 sasha-lopez choirmemberjp
Related Stories
 