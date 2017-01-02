Idaho Falls home sustains $60K in damage in fire

Updated at 8:00 pm, January 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — On Jan.2 at 4:46 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 294 E. 23rd Street, Idaho Falls, ID for a report of a structure fire in a single story private dwelling.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the front room window. The house was not occupied at the time of the fire. The homeowner returned home to find the fire and called 911.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and searched the home to ensure all occupants were out.

There were no injuries.

The front room of the home was heavily damaged. The remainder of the home had smoke damage.

A total of eighteen firefighters were on scene to include two engines, one ladder truck, three ambulances, two chiefs and a fire investigator.

The estimated damage is $60,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.