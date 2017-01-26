Idaho Falls Man Arrested for Grand Theft, Burglary

Updated at 7:05 pm, January 26th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police arrested 37‐year‐old Kerry R. Lunt for grand theft, burglary,

attempted burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.

Lunt of Idaho Falls was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

According to reports, officers responded to the 300 block of Ruth Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle around 7 a.m. The victim reported his 2009 Subaru Forester was stolen sometime in the night by an unknown person.

During their investigation, officers learned that the same person who stole the Subaru also

burglarized or attempted to burglarize a couple of other vehicles.

The vehicle was later located in the 1500 block of Kearney. Footprints found at the scene where the vehicle was stolen and where the vehicle were located matched. Officers found the footprints lead to Lunt’s residence.

Lunt was found to be in possession of the Subaru and other stolen items.