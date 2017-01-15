Idaho Falls man booked on second degree murder

Updated at 2:03 pm, January 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death in Idaho Falls on Saturday.

Idaho Falls Police say Justin C. Sarbaum was charged in the death of a 32‐year‐old Idaho Falls man, according to a news release.

Sarbaum, also of Idaho Falls, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail early Sunday morning.

According to police reports, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 2700 block of St. Clair Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Officers arrived and found the 32‐year‐old deceased man in Sarbaum’s apartment from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities then took Sarbaum into custody.

Police say detectives learned Sarbaum and the deceased had gotten into an argument. During the argument, Sarbaum shot and killed the other man, according to a news release.

Idaho Falls Police are not releasing the name of the victim.

This case is still under investigation. Police say an autopsy will be conducted in Boise.

Sarbaum will make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.