Idaho Falls man faces injury to a child charge after allegedly shaking baby

Updated at 8:50 am, January 22nd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man told detectives his infant son would not calm down, so he shook and tossed him to the floor in frustration.

Dallin Haymore, 20, appeared in Bonneville County court Thursday to face a felony injury to a child charge. A warrant for Haymore’s arrest had been issued earlier this month stemming from injuries to the child discovered during a December hospital visit.

According to court documents, on Christmas Eve, Haymore called 911 to report injuries his son endured after falling from a couch.

Haymore’s 5-month-old son was transported to the hospital by paramedics. According to reports, while at the hospital, medical providers discovered evidence of current and past brain bleeding, but no surface signs of bruising to his head.

Court records show medical providers estimated blood found on the right hemisphere the infant’s brain appeared to have been there for more than 10 days and blood found on the left hemisphere of the infant’s brain appeared to be new. In addition to the brain damage, retina damage to the infant was also discovered.

Following the discovery of the injuries, the infant was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

When police spoke to Haymore about the injuries, Haymore denied injuring his son. Haymore’s wife recommended they both participate in a polygraph test.

Haymore’s wife passed the test, though according to court records, Haymore showed heightened deception on questions about being responsible for his son’s injuries.

When detectives told Haymore he showed deception, according to police reports, he admitted to them he had shaken his son several weeks before.

Courts records show Haymore explained to detectives that in early December his son was crying around 2 a.m. While attempting to console his son, Haymore said he lost control of his temper and shook the infant two or three times, though not very hard.

Haymore said he stood up and tossed his son to the ground, aiming for a pillƒwow, the infant’s head swung back and hit the floor.

At the time Haymore told his wife, the child’s mother, their son seemed to be acting sick. Courts records show Haymore said he did not tell his wife that he shook or threw their child. Haymore and his wife then took their son to the hospital.

According to court records, on Dec. 13 the child was admitted to the hospital for flu-like symptoms including vomiting, listlessness, irritability.

Haymore told detectives he did not injure his son on Dec. 24 and the infant’s injuries were, in fact, the result of falling from the couch.

According to Haymore, his wife and family had left the home, and moments later the boy had fallen from a couch. Haymore’s wife, who ask not to be identified, tells EastIdahoNews.com she wasn’t gone more than two minutes before Haymore called her to report their son had fallen.

Haymore posted a $7,500 bond and was released from jail. There is currently a no-contact order preventing contact between Haymore and his son.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7. If convicted, Haymore faces up to 10 years in prison.