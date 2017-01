Idaho Falls vs. Skyline basketball game moved due to leaking roof

Updated at 11:14 am, January 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls vs. Skyline boys basketball game scheduled for tonight at Skyline High School has been moved.

The game will now be held at Idaho Falls High School because of a leaky roof at Skyline’s gym, according to school officials.

Freshman and Junior Varsity games will be played at 6 p.m. The Varsity game will be held at 7:30 p.m.