Idaho Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Updated at 10:32 am, January 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — Michael Wayne Wade, 31, of Boise was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court to 240 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for sex trafficking of a minor, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson announced. Wade pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2016.

According to the plea agreement, agents with the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole arrested Wade for a felony probation violation in July of 2014. A Nokia Lumina cell phone was seized from Wade and examined by a detective with the Boise Police Department. The cell phone contained texts with a minor and images of the minor, including one that was sexually explicit.

The detective conducted open-source internet searches on Backpage.com and discovered that the images of the minor on Wade’s phone had been posted in an ad for “escort services” in Boise in July and November of 2014. The postings were made using a Backpage.com account for another individual, J.K.

J.K. was arrested by the Boise Police Department in December of 2014, and admitted she worked as a prostitute in Boise, and that Wade was the “boss” who “pimped her.” She admitted Wade asked her to use the minor for a two-girl “date,” which she refused. She admitted posting the minor as an escort on Backpage.com, using the images sent to her by Wade.

She further admitted that Wade spoke to her about taking the minor “under her wing,” assisting her in “escorting,” and ensuring that she was “working.” J.K. admitted that she took the minor on at least two “dates” where the minor engaged in commercial sex acts, and that she received money from the minor in exchange for posting the ad and transporting her.

The minor was interviewed and admitted that she participated in a prostitution enterprise with J.K. She stated she sent the images of herself to Wade for the purpose of being posted on Backpage.com as an escort. The minor stated that J.K. posted her images on Backpage.com, and drove her on at least two “calls” where she engaged in a commercial sex act when she was sixteen years old.

“This defendant callously victimized a minor,” said Olson. “This sentence demonstrates that such conduct will be punished severely, and that the law protects our children from those who seek to exploit and profit from them. This office and its law enforcement partners in Idaho are unwavering in our commitment to seek justice on behalf of vulnerable victims and to hold sex traffickers accountable.”

Further investigation by the Boise Police Department and the FBI revealed recorded phone calls and text messages from Wade to J.K. and the minor. The text messages revealed that Wade knew the minor was sixteen years old, that he told her she would be a “star by the time I’m done with you,” encouraged her to “hustle all day,” and told her that J.K. would teach her “the tricks of the trade” and “how to hustle.”

Wade also told the minor that she had “mad potential,” could “turn tricks,” and that J.K. would “buy you a room” and “have you get to work this weekend.” Wade then told J.K. that the minor was “all open” and “down to work for the team.”

The case was investigated by the Boise Police Department, the FBI, and the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole, and was prosecuted with assistance from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.