IFPD arrests 5 for criminal fraud

0

Updated at 11:49 am, January 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police arrested five individuals, all of Memphis Tenn., after the group attempted to cash a fraudulent check at Smith’s on Saturday.

Vonterrius L. Jones, 20, was arrested for an out‐of‐state warrant.

Morline J. Higginbottom, 38, was arrested for criminal conspiracy and an out‐of‐state warrant.

Iesha Davis, 25, was arrested for criminal conspiracy, false information to a police officer, possession of a forged check and drawing a check from a closed account.

Eurka Mathis, 37, was arrested for criminal conspiracy, false information to a police officer and an out‐of‐state warrant.

Desinee Higginbottom, 20, was arrested for criminal conspiracy and false information to a police officer.

According to reports, officers responded to Smith’s, 400 S. Woodruff, for a report of two females, later identified as Morline Higginbottom and Davis, attempting to pass a fraudulent check for $950 around 4:45 p.m. Employees told police the women left in a white Durango when the service desk wouldn’t process the check.

Officers located the Durango and stopped it in the 100 block of East Anderson. The two women, along with three other people, were located in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers arrested the five on the above stated criminal offenses.