IFPD, City of Idaho Falls Warn Against Utility Scams

Updated at 4:26 pm, January 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department and the City of Idaho Falls remind residents to

be aware of utility scams circulating in the area.

The utility office received phone calls from multiple businesses today to reporting receiving phone

calls from callers claiming to be the City of Idaho Falls and demanding money for unpaid fees.

Be aware that the City of Idaho Falls does not demand utility payments over the phone. All billing is handled by the City Utilities Office and they do not accept payment over the phone.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind if you should receive such a phone call.

• If the caller is demanding immediate payment or for you to buy a prepaid credit card to make a

payment, it’s a scam.

• If the caller says payment must be taken over the phone, it’s a scam.

• If the caller cannot offer payment options, it’s a scam.

• If you are unsure about whether you owe money to the City of Idaho Falls for utilities, hang up and call the utilities office at (208) 612‐8280 or (208) 612‐8144 to verify.

• Be cautious about providing any personal or financial information over the phone if you have not

solicited the phone call.