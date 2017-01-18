Weather Sponsor
ISP asking for help identifying driver who caused I-15 rollover

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 4:42 pm, January 18th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
2006 Volvo rollover | Stephan Rockefeller EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are looking for a driver who caused a rollover crash Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the wreck around 9:40 a.m. at mile marker 116 in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Idaho Falls.

Police say 24-year-old Emily Chatterton of Pocatello was driving a 2006 Volvo car when a black vehicle in front of her suddenly braked and made an illegal U-turn in the emergency crossover.

Chatterton, who was wearing a seat belt, swerved to avoid a collision but lost control and rolled her car onto the right shoulder, according to investigators.

Chatterton was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Her condition is unknown.

Idaho State Police remind motorists that median crossovers are to be used only by authorized and emergency vehicles Only.

Anyone who saw the incident or may have information on the driver is asked to call Idaho State Police at (208) 525-7277.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

